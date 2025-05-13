Logo
Vinicius, Vazquez add to Real's injury woes
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid Celebrate Winning LaLiga - Cibeles Fountain, Madrid, Spain - May 12, 2024 Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr waves to the fans during the celebration
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 12, 2025 Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez has his penalty saved during the penalty shootout
13 May 2025 05:26PM
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr and defender Lucas Vazquez could miss some time in the title run-in after picking up injuries following Sunday's 4-3 loss to Barcelona, the club said.

Vinicius, who has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in the league this season, has a left ankle sprain while Vazquez has a thigh muscle injury, Real said in a statement on Monday.

The news comes after the defeat by Barcelona at the weekend left Real seven points behind the leaders in the LaLiga title race with just three matches left.

The club did not provide a timeline for the players' return.

Real are already without a number of first-team players due to injury including Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba.

Real, who will play in the Club World Cup next month, host Mallorca on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
