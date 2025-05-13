Vinicius, Vazquez add to Real's injury woes

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr and defender Lucas Vazquez could miss some time in the title run-in after picking up injuries following Sunday's 4-3 loss to Barcelona, the club said.

Vinicius, who has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in the league this season, has a left ankle sprain while Vazquez has a thigh muscle injury, Real said in a statement on Monday.

The news comes after the defeat by Barcelona at the weekend left Real seven points behind the leaders in the LaLiga title race with just three matches left.

The club did not provide a timeline for the players' return.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Real are already without a number of first-team players due to injury including Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba.

Real, who will play in the Club World Cup next month, host Mallorca on Wednesday.