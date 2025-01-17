Vintage Djokovic mangles Machac to reach Melbourne fourth round

MELBOURNE : Novak Djokovic stepped up a level in his Australian Open third round match against Tomas Machac on Friday, brushing the Czech aside 6-1 6-4 6-4 with a vintage performance to reach the second week at Melbourne Park for the 17th time.

The 37-year-old seventh seed conceded sets to younger opponents in the first two rounds but the best world number 25 Muchac could muster up was a single break of serve at the start of the second set.

Djokovic broke straight back, called out the doctor then rattled off the next three games, which included a brilliant point which the Serbian won with a backhand crosscourt winner.

Machac beat the former world number one on clay in Geneva last year but struggled to get his game going on a cool evening on the Rod Laver Arena court where Djokovic has won 10 of his 24 Grand Slam titles.

The Czech had another look at Djokovic's serve at the end of the second set only for his opponent to quickly shut the door and by the third Machac was getting sympathetic applause from the crowd merely for winning a point.

"I think I played really well, I'm very happy with my game," said Djokovic after bringing an end to the uneven contest with a rasping backhand winner.

"There's always something to improve but this is definitely the best match I've played in the tournament so far."

New coach Andy Murray will have been pleased with a clear step up in the quality of Djokovic's serve and the Serbian also eased concerns about the treatment he received on court at the start of the second set.

"I was trying to catch my breath," Djokovic laughed. "I'm not 19 any more."

The Serbian will meet another Czech in 24th seed Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round with French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz looming as his potential opponent in the quarter-finals.