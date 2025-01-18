Vintage Monfils sends Fritz packing from Australian Open

MELBOURNE : French flair topped American firepower as Gael Monfils turned back the clock to dump fourth seed Taylor Fritz out of the Australian Open on Saturday and book a place in the last 16.

At 38, Monfils is enjoying a late-career flourish and Fritz felt the full brunt of it as the Frenchman rallied from a set down to claim a thrilling 3-6 7-5 7-6(1) 6-4 win in the afternoon sunshine at Margaret Court Arena.

Soaking up punishment from Fritz with a stonewall defence, Monfils dismantled the American with tennis IQ and danced a jig after sealing the win with an ace down the 'T'.

Monfils will play the winner of American Ben Shelton and Italy's Lorenzo Musetti.