Vintage Pogacar leaves Vingegaard shattered in first mountain test

HAUTACAM, France :Tadej Pogacar unleashed a vintage assault on the unforgiving slopes of Hautacam, crushing the Tour de France 12th stage and leaving chief rival Jonas Vingegaard gasping for air and clinging to fading hopes on a brutal, suffocating Thursday.

The world champion took no prisoners in the 13.5-km climb at 7.8 per cent in stifling heat as two-time Tour winner Vingegaard finished two minutes and 10 seconds behind and now trails the defending champion by a massive 3:31 after the first high-mountain stage.

It was a sweet revenge for UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader Pogacar, who was humiliated by Vingegaard on that same climb three years ago, when the Dane was on his way to snatching his first title in the world's biggest race.

"I had always been looking forward to this climb then came the Tour de France 2022, that year I was trying to get the yellow jersey but Visma were too strong back then," a beaming Pogacar said.

"I almost had forgotten about this and then everyone came to me saying this is revenge time and then we approached the bottom of the climb and it was just a reverse story of a few years ago."

German Florian Lipowitz took third place after the 180.6 kilometre ride from Auch, 13 seconds behind Vingegaard, whose Visma-Lease a Bike team failed to live up to the hype, three years after a tactical coup had trapped Pogacar.

Podium hopeful Remco Evenepoel was dropped early in the Col du Soulor, showing his limits in the first high-mountain stage.

Although he fought his way back in the descent, his face a mask of pain, the Olympic champion cracked in the final climb and now sits 4:45 behind Pogacar, still in third place overall.

Simon Yates and Matteo Jorgenson, two of Vingegaard's lieutenants for the mountain stages, also struggled and were of no help to their leader when it mattered.

Frenchman Bruno Armirail, the last survivor of the morning breakaway, reached the foot of the climb to Hautacam with a two-minute lead over the favourites' group.

VINGEGAARD DISTRESS

It was never going to be enough of a cushion and Pogacar's teammate Jhonatan Narvaez's brutal acceleration 12.5km from the top was too much to handle for everyone but Vingegaard. However, he could not hold the Slovenian's wheel when he attacked.

The world champion took his ear-piece off, cutting communications with his team to focus on his effort as Vingegaard, his face showing his distress, saw his rival disappear in the bends.

The Dane managed to stay within 20 seconds for four kilometres before fading as Pogacar cut through the stuffiness.

His advantage continued to grow, breaking the two-minute barrier as Vingegaard crumpled on his bike as if crushed by the weight of disappointment.

"I think Jonas was feeling well today but on the last climb Tadej was clearly the best and in the end Jonas also suffered a lot," Visma-Lease a Bike sports director Grischa Niermann said.

There had been some hope, for Pogacar's rivals, that he would suffer from ill effects from his crash on Wednesday, but the only sign came from the Slovenian's bandaged arm.

"For sure you don't know how your body reacts after a crash but it was not too bad. I feel it in my hip but only if I do acrobatics. But I'm just riding a bike," Pogacar said with a smile.

Pogacar will now be looking for a fourth stage victory in Friday's mountain time trial, a 10.9km effort up to Peyragudes.

"It will be harder tomorrow, and even harder the day after," Pogacar said of the two upcoming stages in the Pyrenees.