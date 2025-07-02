Virginia swimmer Gretchen Walsh wins Honda Cup as top woman athlete

Virginia star swimmer Gretchen Walsh won the prestigious Honda Cup as the top Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year.

The other two finalists were UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers and Texas Tech softball player NiJaree Canady.

Walsh joins basketball legend Dawn Staley (1991) as the only Cavaliers to win the honor.

Walsh is the ninth swimmer to win the award, a list that includes two-time winner Tracy Caulkins (1982, 1984), Missy Franklin (2015) and Katie Ledecky (2017).

"I feel like I'm on cloud nine right now," Walsh said after being named the winner. "Honestly, being nominated for this award last year was a big deal to me. To win it this year is obviously unreal. It's interesting this sport, you know, it's all-year-round, and it feels like it never stops. But to have these moments of knowing that all the hard work and the never-ending training is coming to fruition, and it's worth it.

"It's really nice to have this recognition and to win this award among such an amazing group of athletes. And these women, all of us, different disciplines, different sports, but just excelling in all fields, it is really cool to be represented in a group like this."

Walsh won NCAA individual titles in the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly this season to raise her total to nine titles. She also holds nine NCAA records (four individual, five relays).

The Cavaliers won four straight team titles during Walsh's career.

Of course, Walsh is also known for her international profile and she won three gold medals and one silver at last month's U.S. national championships. She set the world record with a time of 54.60 seconds in the 100 butterfly at the TYR Pro Swim Series.

At the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Walsh won two gold medals and two silvers.

-Field Level Media