Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Virus hits Dutch squad ahead of France Euro qualifier
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Virus hits Dutch squad ahead of France Euro qualifier

Virus hits Dutch squad ahead of France Euro qualifier

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Netherlands v Argentina - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 9, 2022 Netherlands' Cody Gakpo looks dejected after Argentina's Lionel Messi scores their second goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

23 Mar 2023 06:57PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2023 06:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Netherlands have lost five players due to a viral infection in the squad ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier against France in Paris on Friday.

Defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Sven Botman, forward Cody Gakpo, midfielder Joey Veerman and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, have all been sent home by coach Ronald Koeman, the Dutch FA said on Thursday.

Koeman has called up Inter Milan centre back Stefan de Vrij, Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and Vitesse Arnhem keeper Kjell Scherpen as replacements.

The Netherlands face France before hosting Gibraltar in their second Group B qualifier on Monday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.