Sport

Vissel Kobe confirm signing of former Spain midfielder Mata
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 22, 2022 Manchester United's Juan Mata acknowledges fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley /File Photo

03 Sep 2023 12:42PM
Former Spain midfielder Juan Mata has joined Vissel Kobe on a free transfer, the Japanese club announced on Sunday.

Mata, a member of Spain's World Cup winning squad in South Africa in 2010, has signed with the Takayuki Yoshida-coached outfit after leaving Turkish side Galatasaray over the summer.

Kobe are second in the current J.League standings, one point behind leaders Yokohama F Marinos, and face Kyoto Sanga on Sunday knowing a win will take them into pole position.

Mata had been without a club since leaving Galatasaray and joins Kobe after earlier spells with Valencia, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Source: Reuters

