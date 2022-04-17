Logo
Vlahovic earns Juve last-gasp point against depleted Bologna
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Bologna - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 16, 2022 Bologna's Michel Aebischer lies down on the pitch to defend a free kick REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

17 Apr 2022 03:08AM (Updated: 17 Apr 2022 03:08AM)
TURIN, Italy : Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic's 95th-minute header earned Juventus a dramatic 1-1 home draw with Bologna in Serie A on Saturday, a match the visitors finished with nine men.

After a poor first half, Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic stunned the home crowd with a composed finish in the 52nd minute to give Bologna the lead.

That bolt out of the blue jolted Juve into action, with Danilo heading against the post before chaos ensued 10 minutes from time as Adama Soumaoro was sent off for being ruled last man when fouling Juve's Alvaro Morata.

The referee was not done there, as he gave Bologna defender Gary Medel two quick yellow cards before brandishing a red for protesting against Soumaoro's dismissal.

Juve threw everything at the nine men in the dying moments, with Vlahovic pouncing from close range to break Bologna's resistance right at the death.

The draw means fourth-placed Juventus' hopes of mounting a late title charge are all but over, with Massimiliano Allegri's side eight points behind leaders AC Milan. They have 63 points with five games to play. Bologna stay 13th on 38 points.

(Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

