Vlahovic fires Fiorentina up to fifth after Bologna thriller

BOLOGNA, Italy : Fiorentina won their first away match in more than two months by beating Bologna 3-2 to climb above AS Roma into fifth in Serie A on Sunday, as league top scorer Dusan Vlahovic took his seasonal tally to 13 goals.

The teams began the day level on 24 points, but Fiorentina clinched a hard-fought victory in the "Derby dell’Appennino" to end a four-match away losing run stretching back to Sep. 26.

"Now that we are fifth, we want to stay here. There are three more games to go before we are at the halfway point of the season, and we will get as many points as possible and see where we are," Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano told DAZN.

Youssef Maleh scored his first Viola goal to put the visitors ahead after 33 minutes, but Musa Barrow drew Bologna level before the break.

Cristiano Biraghi restored Fiorentina’s lead with a curling free kick before Vlahovic converted a penalty to increase their lead, but Scottish defender Aaron Hickey came off the bench to pull one back for the hosts with seven minutes left.

Striker Vlahovic, 21, became only the fourth player to score at least 30 goals in a calendar year in Serie A before turning 22, and the first since Inter Milan’s Antonio Angelillo in 1958.

