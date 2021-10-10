Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Vlahovic keeps Serbia on course to reach World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Vlahovic keeps Serbia on course to reach World Cup

Vlahovic keeps Serbia on course to reach World Cup
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group A - Luxembourg v Serbia - Stade de Luxembourg, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg - October 9, 2021 Serbia's Nemanja Maksimovic in action with Luxembourg's Mica Pinto REUTERS/Yves Herman
Vlahovic keeps Serbia on course to reach World Cup
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group A - Luxembourg v Serbia - Stade de Luxembourg, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg - October 9, 2021 Luxembourg's Yvandro Borges Sanches in action with Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic REUTERS/Yves Herman
Vlahovic keeps Serbia on course to reach World Cup
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group A - Luxembourg v Serbia - Stade de Luxembourg, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg - October 9, 2021 Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic in action with Luxembourg's Maxime Chanot REUTERS/Yves Herman
Vlahovic keeps Serbia on course to reach World Cup
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group A - Luxembourg v Serbia - Stade de Luxembourg, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg - October 9, 2021 Luxembourg's Anthony Moris in action REUTERS/Yves Herman
Vlahovic keeps Serbia on course to reach World Cup
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group A - Luxembourg v Serbia - Stade de Luxembourg, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg - October 9, 2021 Luxembourg's Daniel Sinani in action with Serbia's Matija Nastasic REUTERS/Yves Herman
10 Oct 2021 05:09AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2021 05:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LUXEMBOURG: Serbia boosted their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup after a moment of individual skill from striker Dusan Vlahovic gave them a barely deserved 1-0 win at Luxembourg in a turgid Group A qualifier on Saturday (Oct 9).

The result lifted Serbia to the top of the group on 14 points from six games, one more than Portugal who have a game in hand. Luxembourg stayed third on six points from five games.

Serbia lacked pace and intensity for much of the contest as manager Dragan Stojkovic's formation that included four forwards left a gaping hole in the centre of midfield, limiting the supply routes.

Anthony Moris blocked wing-back Filip Kostic's close-range shot in the second minute and Serbia failed to trouble the home goalkeeper before Vlahovic broke the deadlock from out of the blue in the 68th minute.

The Fiorentina striker took a long ball from Milos Veljkovic into his stride with a classy first touch and beat Moris with a crisp shot inside the near post from 14 metres after cutting into the penalty area.

Vlahovic had a carbon copy goal ruled out for offside in stoppage time after a VAR check as the visitors missed several chances on the break to score a second.

In the group's afternoon fixture, fourth-placed Ireland celebrated the first win of the campaign with a 3-0 away rout of bottom team Azerbaijan.

Serbia are at home to Azerbaijan and Portugal host Luxembourg in the next round of games on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us