Volkanovski keeps promise with quick win over Evloev at UFC 333

ABU DHABI, Oct 24 : Australian Alexander Volkanovski retained his UFC featherweight title with a second-round technical knockout of Movsar Evloev at UFC 333 on Saturday, ending the Russian's unbeaten 20-fight professional run and keeping a promise to his wife.

A thunderous combination sent Evloev backing up against the cage and Volkanovski followed him to the canvas before landing a series of unanswered blows that caused referee Marc Goddard to call off the fight with six seconds remaining in the frame.

"It feels good to get a finish - I actually promised the missus, it was our wedding anniversary on Wednesday, I promised her a quick one so she wasn't stressing on the sideline, so there you go," he said grinning at his post-fight interview.

The 38-year-old twice champion got through the first round without suffering too much damage and began to make his presence felt with precise striking in the second round, briefly sending Evloev to the canvas with a glancing blow to his temple.

Evloev, 32, did his best to leverage his superior grappling but had no answer to Volkanovski's shrewd fighting style, which has been honed in a string of performances in title fights that have led pundits to consider him the best-ever featherweight.

"I feel the love ... thank you so much. I really do appreciate it, I feel it from everyone, from the UFC staff, the fighters, every fan. The love that I get is just incredible, and I'm so thankful for it, so thank you all," he said.

In the co-main event at The Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Russia's Petr Yan retained his bantamweight crown with a unanimous decision over Georgian Merab Dvalishvili in a battle fought at a frenetic pace from the first bell.

The 33-year-old Yan, who took the belt from Dvalishvili by unanimous decision in December 2025, withstood a stream of takedown attempts and his piston-like punches left his opponent sporting several red welts on his face at the end of the fight.

Facing Yan for the third time in his UFC career, Dvalishvili showed heart and courage, bouncing back repeatedly after shots to the body and head, but Yan kept his cool to pick him off, winning 48-47 on the scorecards of all three judges.