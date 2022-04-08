Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Volkswagen, Porsche and Audi open to entering Formula One - spokesperson
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Volkswagen, Porsche and Audi open to entering Formula One - spokesperson

Volkswagen, Porsche and Audi open to entering Formula One - spokesperson

FILE PHOTO: A new logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is unveiled at the VW headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

08 Apr 2022 12:42AM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 12:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Volkswagen and its brands Porsche and Audi are open to entering Formula 1, a Volkswagen spokesperson said on Thursday, after months of speculation that the two brands were in negotiation over partnerships to enter the highest class of international racing.

The German carmaker, which has not previously been involved with Formula One but has worked with Red Bull in the world rally championship, did not announce how it planned on entering the sport.

The two brands would provide further information on the details at a later date, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us