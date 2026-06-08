Logo
Logo

Sport

Vollering says daring to lose helped her win women's Giro
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Vollering says daring to lose helped her win women's Giro

Vollering says daring to lose helped her win women's Giro

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - La Course by Tour de France - Brest to Landerneau - France - June 26, 2021 Team Sd Worx Women Cycling Team's Demi Vollering celebrates after winning the stage Pool via REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

08 Jun 2026 12:43PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

June 8 : Demi Vollering said she put everything on the line to clinch her first Giro d'Italia crown on Sunday after the FDJ–Suez rider became the second woman after Annemiek van Vleuten to win all three Grand Tours.

Four-time Giro champion Anna van der Breggen led Vollering heading into the final stage with Antonia Niedermaier in third place.

In Sunday's finale, Vollering allowed Niedermaier to break away, risking being overtaken in the overall standings, to tempt Van der Breggen into chasing the German rider.

Vollering then attacked with 39 km remaining and dropped Van der Breggen on a climb before reeling in the breakaway group and finishing three seconds behind stage winner Elisa Longo Borghini.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"Today was all about daring to lose," the Dutchwoman said.

"I had to dare to lose it all, so I was able to let Antonia go away, and I said to Anna, 'I'm fine with third because second or third doesn't matter to me. It's now up to you to do the work'.

"I had to try to drop her somewhere, and I really went all in on that last climb. I knew that was like the time trial of my life, I had to do there. Then it was still so long to finish, but I did it. We did it, and I can still not believe it."

The victory was Vollering's fourth in the Grand Tours following her Tour de France Femmes title in 2023 and back-to-back La Vuelta Femenina wins in 2024 and 2025.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement