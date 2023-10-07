Logo
Sport

Vondrousova makes final list of qualifiers for WTA Finals
Sport

Vondrousova makes final list of qualifiers for WTA Finals

Vondrousova makes final list of qualifiers for WTA Finals

FILE PHOTO: Sep 6, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Marketa Vondrousova hits a backhand against Madison Keys of the United States (not pictured) on day ten of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

07 Oct 2023 01:10AM
Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has qualified for the WTA Finals and will be joined in the season-ending tournament by French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova and Tunisian world number seven Ons Jabeur, the women's governing body said on Friday.

The trio will complete the line-up for the finale in Cancun, Mexico, which will feature the already-qualified world number one Aryna Sabalenka, four-times major winner Iga Swiatek, U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula.

The tournament, where the top eight singles players and doubles teams in the world face off, will return to Mexico after a gap of one year. The 2021 edition took place in Guadalajara.

Gauff and world number four Pegula will participate in the singles event before teaming up for the doubles competition.

Former Wimbledon champion Rybakina is the first player from Kazakhstan to qualify in singles.

The WTA Finals will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5.

Source: Reuters

