Vondrousova shrugs off slow start to beat Bouzkova in all-Czech showdown
Sport

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 9, 2023 Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates winning her fourth round match against Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

09 Jul 2023 08:33PM
LONDON : Marketa Vondrousova recovered from an error-strewn start to seal a quarter-final berth at Wimbledon with a 2-6 6-4 6-3 victory over Marie Bouzkova in their all-Czech clash on Sunday.

Vondrousova looked uncomfortable throughout the contest, committing 44 unforced errors, but held her nerve to grind out a win despite dropping the first set.

Bouzkova started well, winning four straight games en route to a 5-1 lead in the opening set as several of Vondrousova's errant shots found the net.

The 32nd seed stumbled while serving for the set, allowing Vondrousova to reclaim a break, but she broke back immediately to seal the opener.

Vondrousova launched her comeback in the second set as she produced some deft drop shots to claim two breaks and force a decider.

With her confidence restored, she made no mistake as she moved 4-3 ahead and then wrapped up victory with another break.

Vondrousova will meet the winner of the tie between fourth seed Jessica Pegula and Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko for a place in the semi-finals.

Source: Reuters

