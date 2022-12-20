Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Vuelta a Espana 2023 to start in Barcelona's Olympic port
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Vuelta a Espana 2023 to start in Barcelona's Olympic port

20 Dec 2022 08:00PM (Updated: 20 Dec 2022 08:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Barcelona's Olympic port will host the departure of the 78th edition of the Vuelta a Espana next August, organisers said on Tuesday.

Stage one will feature a 14km team time trial through the streets of the city, which hasn't played host to the first stage of the race since 1962.

Mataro will host the departure of the second stage - a 181km route that will likely be decided on the iconic Montjuic climb before the finish at the Olympic stadium.

"Barcelona is a city that loves sports, particularly cycling. To have La Vuelta return to Barcelona after 60 years is wonderful news," Jaume Collboni, the city's Deputy Mayor, said.

"La Vuelta 23 will be an opportunity for us to showcase our city's cultural, social and artistic wealth. We want people to leave their homes and come and join us in this cycling celebration, and to participate in the passion and spirit of this great sporting event."

The race starts on Aug. 26.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.