Vukic advances in Brisbane with win over Goffin

Australia's Aleksandar Vukic sealed a 6-2 6-3 win over former world number seven David Goffin in the only main draw match at the Brisbane International men's tournament on Sunday.

Taking to the court in the evening session after a raft of qualifying matches, Vukic wasted little time getting to work at the Pat Rafter Arena as he powered through the opening set by converting both his break points.

The 28-year-old wildcard then broke again in the eighth game of a tight second set to lay the platform for the victory, which he secured in 82 minutes with a strong hold of serve.

He faces a potential meeting with defending champion Grigor Dimitrov if the Bulgarian can beat qualifier Yannick Hanfmann.

Novak Djokovic begins his 2025 season when he plays doubles alongside the fit-again Nick Kyrgios on Monday and will kick off his bid for a 100th ATP Tour singles title when he faces local hope Rinky Hijikata later this week.

The 24-times Grand Slam champion is using the event to gear up for the Australian Open which begins on Jan. 12.

The women's tournament will feature reigning Melbourne Park champion Aryna Sabalenka and the Belarusian plays Renata Zarazua after receiving a bye into the second round.

Mexico's Zarazua advanced after a commanding 6-0 6-3 victory over Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova on Sunday.

Local teenager Maya Joint booked a meeting with two-times Australian Open champion and 10th seed Victoria Azarenka after a 6-3 6-4 win over Maddison Inglis.

Marie Bouzkova overcame Talia Gibson 7-6(5) 3-6 6-3 in a marathon contest to book a clash with former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.