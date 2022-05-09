Logo
Sport

W Series champion Chadwick completes Miami double
Motorsports - W Series - Brands Hatch - Brands Hatch, West Kingsdown, Britain - August 11, 2019 Jamie Chadwick of Great Britain celebrates winning the W Series championship REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

09 May 2022 01:18AM (Updated: 09 May 2022 01:22AM)
MIAMI: Britain's Jamie Chadwick completed a Miami double on Sunday (May 8) with an untroubled second W Series win out of two season-opening races of the all-female championship.

The 23-year-old Williams F1 development driver is chasing her third title in the F1 support series and she led every lap on Sunday for her fourth win in a row after two in Austin, Texas, at the end of last season.

W Series aims to help women reach Formula One, which has not had a female race driver since Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976, but Chadwick is back after failing to secure a seat alongside the men in F2 or F3.

"I'm just happy to bounce back from yesterday because although we got the win I didn't know if I deserved it," said Chadwick, who races for the Jenner Racing team of Caitlyn Jenner and won from pole.

"First proper race under green flag conditions, I was really happy I could get that one under our belt," she added after winning by nearly three seconds.

Spaniard Nerea Marti, who had been on pole for Saturday's race, was second and Britain's Alice Powell, who crashed in the first race, third on a track around the Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium.

Powell finished with a broken front wing after a late collision with Finland's Emma Kimilainen as they battled for third.

The next round of the 10 race season is at the Spanish Grand Prix on May 21.

Source: Reuters

