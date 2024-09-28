Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

WADA appeals to CAS against Sinner doping verdict, seeks suspension
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

WADA appeals to CAS against Sinner doping verdict, seeks suspension

WADA appeals to CAS against Sinner doping verdict, seeks suspension

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2024 Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his final match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

28 Sep 2024 03:56PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against an independent tribunal's decision in August to clear world number one Jannik Sinner of wrongdoing after he failed drug tests, WADA said on Saturday.

The tribunal's finding of "no fault or negligence" was not correct under the applicable rules, WADA said in a statement.

WADA said it would seek "a period of ineligibility of between one and two years" for Italy's Sinner, who won the Australian Open and the U.S. Open this year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement