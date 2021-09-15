Logo
World Anti-Doping Agency to review cannabis ban for athletes
Sport

A woman walks into the head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, on Nov 9, 2015. (File photo: Reuters/Christinne Muschi)

15 Sep 2021 09:04AM (Updated: 15 Sep 2021 09:54AM)
An advisory group to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will review whether cannabis should remain a banned substance, a move that comes after American track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson missed the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for it.

The scientific review will be initiated next year, WADA said on Tuesday (Sep 14). Cannabis is currently prohibited in competition and will continue to be in 2022, it added.

Richardson tested positive for a chemical found in cannabis during the United States Olympic track and field trials in June, which wiped out her trial results. She was also hit with a one-month suspension.

The 21-year-old, who had been seen as a top contender in the 100m, has said that she used cannabis to help cope with the death of her mother.

The suspension sparked an outpouring of sympathy and calls for a review of anti-doping rules, including by the US Anti-Doping Agency.

Source: Reuters/kg

