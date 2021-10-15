Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wales' Amos to retire at 27 and focus on medical career
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wales' Amos to retire at 27 and focus on medical career

Wales' Amos to retire at 27 and focus on medical career

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Bronze Final - New Zealand v Wales - Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - November 1, 2019 Wales' Hallam Amos scores their first try REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

15 Oct 2021 01:54AM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 01:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Wales and Cardiff fullback Hallam Amos will retire from rugby when the 2021-22 season ends in order to focus on his medical career, the 27-year-old announced on Thursday.

Amos, who earned the last of his 25 caps against Argentina in July, played in the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups. He was left out of the squad for their Autumn International series.

He made his debut for Newport Gwent Dragons in 2011 before joining Cardiff for the 2019-20 Pro14 season. Amos said retiring at 27 would be "strange" and added he was fully committed to Cardiff for the rest of their campaign.

"It's always been my intention to finish when I complete my degree and this season aligns nicely with the final year of my medical studies, so a perfect time to transition from pitch to hospital," Amos wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CVBDjY8NgdB.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us