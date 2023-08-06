Logo
Sport

Wales beat sloppy England 20-9 in World Cup warm-up
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 warm up - Wales v England - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - August 5, 2023 Wales' Gareth Davies scores their first try Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 warm up - Wales v England - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - August 5, 2023 Wales' Gareth Davies in action with England's Ellis Genge Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 warm up - Wales v England - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - August 5, 2023 Wales' George North scores their second try Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 warm up - Wales v England - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - August 5, 2023 England's Marcus Smith in action with Wales' Keiron Assiratti and Aaron Wainwright Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
06 Aug 2023 02:51AM
CARDIFF : Second half tries from scrumhalf Gareth Davies and centre George North earned Wales a 20-9 victory over error-strewn England in their Rugby World Cup warm-up fixture in Cardiff on Saturday.

England coach Steve Borthwick selected an unfamiliar team and gave several players, including flyhalf Marcus Smith, a chance to impress ahead of naming his World Cup squad on Monday, but few rose to the occasion.

The visitors led 9-6 at halftime and might have been further in front but a combination of poor execution in the Wales 22, not helped by 16 handling errors in the game, and some scrambling home defence kept them at bay.

Wales were much improved in the second period and claimed a morale-boosting victory – their first in five tests in Cardiff – but there was plenty of rust from both sides a month before the start of the World Cup in France.

Source: Reuters

