Wales blow as Anscombe injured in warm-ups ahead of Georgia clash

NANTES, France : Wales were forced into a late change in their Rugby World Cup Pool C clash with Georgia after flyhalf Gareth Anscombe was injured in the warm-ups and has been replaced in the starting XV by Sam Costelow in Nantes on Saturday.

Dan Biggar, who was injured early on against Australia in Wales’ previous match and replaced by Anscombe, comes onto the bench, although coach Warren Gatland is unlikely to want to risk him.

Wales have qualified for the quarter-finals and need a point against already-ousted Georgia to take top spot in the pool.

Anscombe hurt his groin while practicing his kicking for posts in the warm-up, an injury which could see him sidelined for the remainder of the tournament.