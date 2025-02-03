Logo
Wales call on Plumtree for must-win Italy fixture
Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Wales v Fiji - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 10, 2024 Wales' Taine Plumtree in action with Fiji's Waisea Nayacalevu Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

03 Feb 2025 06:33PM
Wales have called back row Taine Plumtree to their squad ahead of the away Six Nations clash with Italy in Rome on Saturday, as number eight Aaron Wainwright battles with a facial injury sustained in the 43-0 loss to France in their tournament opener.

Plumtree will hope to add to his six caps as Wales seek to end a horror run of 13 defeats in a row that has placed the spotlight on the position of coach Warren Gatland.

Wainwright will have scans to discover if he has a broken cheekbone, while centre Owen Watkin is still being assessed after he was carried off in Paris with a knee injury.

Tighthead prop WillGriff John has also re-joined the squad at their training base in Nice.

Source: Reuters

