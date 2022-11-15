Wales call up uncapped duo after Rowlands, Lydiate injuries

Wales will be without lock Will Rowlands and loose-forward Dan Lydiate for their tests against Georgia on Saturday and Australia after both suffered injuries in the 20-13 victory over Argentina.

Lydiate has a broken arm after being forced off in the first half of Saturday’s clash at the Principality Stadium and Rowlands hurt his shoulder.

Coach Wayne Pivac has called up teenage Exeter Chiefs lock Dafydd Jenkins and 23-year-old second rower Rhys Davies as cover.

Both players are uncapped and will remain with the squad for Wales’ final match of the autumn series against the Wallabies on Nov 26.