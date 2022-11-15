Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wales call up uncapped duo after Rowlands, Lydiate injuries
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wales call up uncapped duo after Rowlands, Lydiate injuries

15 Nov 2022 01:53AM (Updated: 15 Nov 2022 02:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Wales will be without lock Will Rowlands and loose-forward Dan Lydiate for their tests against Georgia on Saturday and Australia after both suffered injuries in the 20-13 victory over Argentina.

Lydiate has a broken arm after being forced off in the first half of Saturday’s clash at the Principality Stadium and Rowlands hurt his shoulder.

Coach Wayne Pivac has called up teenage Exeter Chiefs lock Dafydd Jenkins and 23-year-old second rower Rhys Davies as cover.

Both players are uncapped and will remain with the squad for Wales’ final match of the autumn series against the Wallabies on Nov 26.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.