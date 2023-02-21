Wales cancel team announcement amid strike threat ahead of England fixture

Wales have cancelled their planned team announcement for this weekend's Six Nations fixture against England amid the threat of strike action from players over a dispute with the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) that runs the game in the country.

Coach Warren Gatland is to hold a news conference at 1230 GMT where he will explain the decision not to announce his team on Tuesday.

Welsh players have been involved in a bitter feud with the PRB and want a review of a proposal that would see 80 per cent of players' wages guaranteed, with 20 per cent via bonuses, and representation from the Welsh Rugby Players' Association on the PRB, which runs the professional game in Wales.

They are also seeking an end to the 60-cap rule that says only players who have reached that threshold can play for the national team if they move to a club abroad. A deadline of Wednesday for their demands to be met.

The PRB is to meet with all professional players in the country tomorrow to work through their proposal.