Wales captain Ramsey leaves Nice
Wales captain Ramsey leaves Nice

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group D - Wales v Armenia - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - June 16, 2023 Wales' Aaron Ramsey applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

16 Jul 2023 03:22AM
Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has left Nice by mutual agreement, the Ligue 1 club announced on Saturday, with British media reporting that he was close to returning to his boyhood club, Championship side Cardiff City.

The 32-year-old midfielder and former Arsenal player had arrived at the French side last August on a free transfer and made 34 appearances, scoring once.

Ramsey, a fluent Welsh speaker, became the youngest-ever captain of the Wales national side in 2011 aged 20, and earned 82 international caps.

He was a part of the Wales side that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and participated in the World Cup in Qatar last year.

Source: Reuters

