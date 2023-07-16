Logo
Wales captain Ramsey rejoins boyhood club Cardiff after Nice exit
Wales captain Ramsey rejoins boyhood club Cardiff after Nice exit

Wales captain Ramsey rejoins boyhood club Cardiff after Nice exit

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group D - Wales v Armenia - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - June 16, 2023 Wales' Aaron Ramsey applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

16 Jul 2023 03:22AM (Updated: 16 Jul 2023 05:15AM)
:Wales captain Aaron Ramsey is returning to his boyhood club Cardiff City on a two-year contract, the Championship side said on Saturday.

The announcement came shortly after Nice confirmed that Ramsey had left the French club by mutual agreement.

The 32-year-old midfielder and former Arsenal player had arrived in Nice last August on a free transfer and made 34 appearances, scoring once.

Ramsey made his first-team debut at the age of 16 for Cardiff in 2007, having progressed through the ranks of the club's youth academy. He then made a move to Arsenal just a year later.

"It feels unbelievable to finally be back here. I always thought one day I’d come back, and now it’s the perfect time to do that," Ramsey said in a statement.

"For me now to come full circle, to be part of this team now, and hopefully achieve the goals we want, there’s no better feeling than that."

Ramsey, a fluent Welsh speaker, became the youngest-ever captain of the Wales national side in 2011 aged 20, and earned 82 international caps.

He was a part of the Wales side that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and participated in the World Cup in Qatar last year.

Source: Reuters

