Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wales centre Halaholo to miss All Blacks game after positive COVID-19 test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wales centre Halaholo to miss All Blacks game after positive COVID-19 test

27 Oct 2021 11:24AM (Updated: 27 Oct 2021 11:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Wales centre Willis Halaholo will miss Saturday's game against New Zealand after testing positive for COVID-19, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said.

New Zealand-born Halaholo, who qualifies for Wales on residency grounds and made his test debut earlier this year, has been replaced by Scott Williams in the squad.

"Halaholo is now isolating, away from national squad camp, for 10 days," the WRU said in a statement https://www.wru.wales/2021/10/williams-called-into-wales-squad.

"The WRU has notified, and is working closely with, Public Health Wales on the matter."

Wales are set to face the All Blacks in the first of their Autumn Internationals at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, followed by tests against world champions South Africa, Fiji and Australia at the same venue next month.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac will name his starting line-up for the All Blacks game on Thursday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us