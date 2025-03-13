Wales centre Roberts starts on the wing against England

Wales' Joe Roberts will make a first test start as a wing and Aaron Wainwright is on the side of the scrum in two changes for their final Six Nations fixture against England in Cardiff on Saturday as the team seek to avoid the wooden spoon.

Roberts, usually a centre, replaces Tom Rogers, who went off with a fractured thumb in the first 10 minutes of the 35-29 loss to Scotland at Murrayfield last weekend. He has four caps.

Wainwright replaces Tommy Reffell at flanker as interim coach Matt Sherratt resisted making wholesale changes for his final game in charge, having turned down the opportunity to apply for the post on a permanent basis.

Wales are on a 16-game losing streak that has seen them plummet to their record low of 12th in the world rankings, but there have been signs of improvement in Sherratt’s first two games in charge, which also included a 27-18 loss to Ireland.

Wales need to gain at least one bonus point against England to have any chance of avoiding last place. A win would be enough if Italy lose or draw while a draw or a defeat with at least one bonus point could also be enough if Italy lose.

England will take the title if they beat Wales with a bonus point and France fail to beat Scotland, among several permutations for the title in the final round of fixtures.

Roberts is part of a back three including Ellis Mee and fullback Blair Murray, who were impressive against Scotland.

Ben Thomas and Max Llewellyn make up the centre pairing, while Gareth Anscombe continues at flyhalf with Tomos Williams in the number nine jersey.

Taulupe Faletau is at number eight alongside loose-forwards Wainwright and captain Jac Morgan, who has been among the stand-out forwards in the Six Nations this year.

The last time that trio started together was the 40-6 victory over Australia in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Dafydd Jenkins and Will Rowlands are in the second row, while hooker Elliot Dee has props Nicky Smith and WillGriff John either side of him.

Wales won 20-9 the last time they hosted England in Cardiff in August 2023 but have since lost two tests in a row against Steve Borthwick’s side.

Wales team:

15-Blair Murray; 14-Ellis Mee, 13-Max Llewellyn, 12-Ben Thomas, 11-Joe Roberts; 10-Gareth Anscombe, 9-Tomos Williams; 1-Nicky Smith, 2-Elliot Dee, 3-WillGriff John, 4-Dafydd Jenkins, 5-Will Rowlands, 6-Jac Morgan (captain), 7-Aaron Wainwright, 8-Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16-Dewi Lake, 17-Gareth Thomas, 18-Keiron Assiratti, 19-Teddy Williams, 20-Tommy Reffell, 21-Rhodri Williams, 22-Jarrod Evans, 23-Nick Tompkins