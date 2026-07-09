Wales change three as Costelow gets the nod at flyhalf to face Argentina

July 9 : Wales have made three changes to their starting XV for the second Nations Championship fixture against Argentina on Saturday with Ellis Mee on the wing and Sam Costelow at fly-half.

• Mee replaces Louis Rees-Zammit, who drops to the bench, while Costelow is preferred to Dan Edwards, who started the 39-24 win over Fiji in Cardiff last weekend.

• The third change sees James Botham come into the side for Alex Mann at flanker.

• Back-row forward Kane James, 21, is set to make his Test debut after being named as a replacement.

• "It's a great opportunity for those boys coming in and an exciting challenge," coach Steve Tandy said. "Kane is an exciting player. He's so powerful and quick. The way he's come into the environment and just jumped straight in shows he hasn't been tentative in anything he does."

• Starting XV: 15-Blair Murray, 14-Ellis Mee, 13-Eddie James, 12-Joe Hawkins, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Sam Costelow, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Jac Morgan, 6-James Botham, 5-Adam Beard, 4-Ben Carter, 3-Dillon Lewis, 2-Dewi Lake (captain), 1-Rhys Carre.

• Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Ben Warren, 19-Teddy Williams, 20-Kane James, 21-Kieran Hardy, 22-Max Llewellyn, 23-Louis Rees-Zammit.