Wales coach Tandy admits no quick fix after French mauling

CARDIFF, Feb 15 : Wales coach Steve Tandy admits there are no easy solutions to their struggles after a 54-12 Six Nations defeat to France on Sunday, but is adamant they are an improving team following a fixture played in front of a record low crowd in Cardiff.

France ran in eight tries as they managed their highest tally of points against Wales, and recorded their biggest win in the Welsh capital.

Wales were dire in a 48-7 loss to England on the opening weekend and Tandy believes they got a lot more right this time round.

However, they came up against a French side that smelled blood and went for the jugular.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"It definitely did feel like a step forward," Tandy said. "I don’t think we threw many punches last week. We had moments in (this) game and discipline was much better.

"The set-piece, the scrum, was excellent. We won a lot of line-out ball. We probably could have scored a few more tries, but there was more to see in terms of where we can go as a team."

France raced into a 19-0 lead but just before halftime Wales had reduced the deficit to 19-7, only to concede a try that changed the momentum again.

"I was really disappointed with the last couple of minutes of the first half," Tandy said. "The boys’ effort and the way they worked, coming in at 19-7 would have been a good moment and probably a transitional moment for us.

"We got a good turnover at the breakdown where it might have been a chance to change that field position. But it’s part of the journey we’re on."

A record low Six Nations crowd of 57,744 were at the Principality Stadium, with a large contingent of those French fans.

Tandy urged Wales supporters to stick with the team, even as he admitted the immediate future looks difficult.

"It’s not where we want to be as a team, particularly the scoreline," he said. "But ultimately we are at this point of our journey. It’s about looking at where we have improved from last week and keep building, because it isn’t a quick fix.

"It's our job as a team to get the supporters here. The public has been amazingly supportive, I think they understand what part of the journey we're on."