Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wales enter uncharted territory: A no-Jones zone
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wales enter uncharted territory: A no-Jones zone

08 Sep 2023 12:27AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2023 12:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BORDEAUX, France: A rejuvenated Wales side head into their opening rugby World Cup clash against Fiji in Bordeaux on Sunday full of optimism and experience, but shorn of one key component that has accompanied every previous foray at the tournament - a player named Jones.

Since the retirement of 158-cap veteran Alun Wyn Jones on the eve of the tournament, the writing has been on the wall for the chances of the common Welsh surname appearing at this World Cup, as it has done in every previous squad.

From the selection of Robert Jones at scrumhalf in the inaugural 1987 tournament through to a 2019 contingent featuring both Wyn Jones and Alun Wyn Jones, the name has done Wales proud but the Fiji game marks a new era.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.