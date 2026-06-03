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Wales equalise late to draw with World Cup-bound Ghana
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Wales equalise late to draw with World Cup-bound Ghana

Wales equalise late to draw with World Cup-bound Ghana
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Wales v Ghana - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - June 2, 2026 Wales' Daniel James in action with Ghana's Gideon Mensah Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Wales equalise late to draw with World Cup-bound Ghana
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Wales v Ghana - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - June 2, 2026 Wales' Joe Rodon in action with Ghana's Jordan Ayew Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Wales equalise late to draw with World Cup-bound Ghana
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Wales v Ghana - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - June 2, 2026 Wales' Lewis Koumas celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
03 Jun 2026 05:00AM (Updated: 03 Jun 2026 05:03AM)
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CARDIFF, June 2 : World Cup-bound Ghana conceded a last-gasp equaliser to hosts Wales to draw 1-1 in their friendly international on Tuesday and extended their winless run to six matches.

Lewis Koumas netted with a diving header three minutes into stoppage time after Ghana looked on their way to a morale-boosting victory ahead of their departure to this month’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Substitute Caleb Yirenkyi snapped up a rebound off the upright to convert from close range in the 66th minute to give Ghana the lead after a bursting run from the halfway line from Ernest Nuamah.

It was one of Ghana’s rare forward forays in a match which Wales dominated but failed to take their chances.

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The home side came closest in the first half when Dan James first had a point-blank header palmed away by Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi and then hit the crossbar minutes later.

Ghana’s opening game in Group L at the World Cup is against Panama in Toronto on June 17.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters
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