Wales' Faletau ruled out of first three Six Nations fixtures

Jan 14 : Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau will miss his country's first three Six Nations matches next month after suffering a calf injury, Cardiff coach Corniel van Zyl said on Wednesday.

Faletau, 35, picked up the injury during Cardiff's United Rugby Championship defeat to the Ospreys on New Year's Day.

Wales open their campaign against England on February 7, followed by home fixtures against France on February 15 and Scotland on February 21.

"It's not clear on his return, but we're definitely looking at the middle of the Six Nations - into our Leinster game," Van Zyl told reporters. "That is the target. We'll see how it goes."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Cardiff host Leinster on February 27.

Wales coach Steve Tandy, who is set to name his Six Nations squad on Tuesday, faces a selection challenge beyond Faletau's absence.

Captain Jac Morgan remains sidelined after dislocating his shoulder against Argentina in November, while centre Max Llewellyn is also unavailable due to a knee injury.