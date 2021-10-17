Logo
Wales flanker Navidi out of Six Nations after shoulder surgery - reports
17 Oct 2021 08:24PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2021 08:23PM)
Wales flanker Josh Navidi is set to miss next year's Six Nations after being ruled out for up to six months following shoulder surgery, British media reported on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, who left the field eight minutes into a game for his club Cardiff last weekend, posted a picture of himself in a sling on Instagram, captioned "all fixed".

Navidi has suffered injury problems since the last World Cup, having started only four tests in the two-year reign of coach Wayne Pivac.

Wales start their Autumn international series against New Zealand on Oct. 30 before opening their Six Nations defence against Ireland on Feb. 5.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

