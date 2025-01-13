Wales flyhalf Costelow to miss Six Nations with shoulder injury

Wales flyhalf Sam Costelow is likely to be out of action for up to 12 weeks after suffering a shoulder injury, his club Scarlets said on Monday, ruling him out of the Six Nations Championship.

The 23-year-old went off early in Scarlets' defeat at Gloucester on Friday, and Costelow, who fractured his collarbone, will require surgery.

Costelow, who played in Wales's 45-12 defeat by South Africa in November, started four matches in last year's Six Nations, in which Warren Gatland's lost all five games to finish bottom of the standings.

Wales begin their Six Nations campaign away to France on Jan. 31 and Gatland is set to name his squad for the tournament later on Monday.