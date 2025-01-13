Logo
Wales flyhalf Costelow to miss Six Nations with shoulder injury
Wales flyhalf Costelow to miss Six Nations with shoulder injury

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v France - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - March 10, 2024 Wales' Sam Costelow scores a penalty goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

13 Jan 2025 10:07PM
Wales flyhalf Sam Costelow is likely to be out of action for up to 12 weeks after suffering a shoulder injury, his club Scarlets said on Monday, ruling him out of the Six Nations Championship.

The 23-year-old went off early in Scarlets' defeat at Gloucester on Friday, and Costelow, who fractured his collarbone, will require surgery.

Costelow, who played in Wales's 45-12 defeat by South Africa in November, started four matches in last year's Six Nations, in which Warren Gatland's lost all five games to finish bottom of the standings.

Wales begin their Six Nations campaign away to France on Jan. 31 and Gatland is set to name his squad for the tournament later on Monday.

Source: Reuters

