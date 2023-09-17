Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wales forced into late change against Portugal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wales forced into late change against Portugal

Wales forced into late change against Portugal
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Wales v Portugal - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 16, 2023 Wales' Mason Grady in action REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Wales forced into late change against Portugal
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Wales v Portugal - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 16, 2023 Wales' Nicky Smith and teammates during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
17 Sep 2023 12:03AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NICE, France : Wales were forced into a late change minutes before kick-off of their Rugby Word Cup Pool C fixture against Portugal in Nice on Saturday as Jac Morgan came into the side for Tommy Reffell, who appeared to be injured in the warm-ups.

No official reason was forthcoming for the change, but coach Warren Gatland has parachuted his co-captain straight into the matchday 23 and left his replacement loose-forward Taine Basham on the bench.

Wales are seeking back-to-back wins after a tense 32-26 victory over Fiji in their pool opener. This is the first match of the tournament for Portugal, who are returning to the World Cup after a 16-year absence.

Updated Wales team: 15. Leigh Halfpenny, 14. Louis Rees Zammit, 13. Mason Grady, 12. Johnny William, 11. Rio Dyer, 10. Gareth Anscombe, 9. Tomos Williams, 1. Nicky Smith, 2. Dewi Lake, 3. Dillon Lewis, 4. Christ Tshiunza, 5. Dafydd Jenkins, 6. Dan Lydiate, 7. Jac Morgan, 8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: 16. Ryan Elias, 17. Corey Domachowski, 18. Tomas Francis, 19. Adam Beard, 20. Taine Basham, 21. Gareth Davies, 22. Sam Costelow, 23. Josh Adams.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.