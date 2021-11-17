Wales hold Belgium to seal runners-up spot

CARDIFF: Wales held Belgium to a 1-1 draw to guarantee themselves the runners-up spot behind the world's top-ranked team in Group E of World Cup qualifying in Cardiff on Tuesday (Nov 16).

Kieffer Moore cancelled out Kevin De Bruyne's early opener to earn the Welsh the point they required to stay in front of the Czech Republic who beat Estonia.

Despite having already assured themselves of a place in the playoffs next March courtesy of their Nations League results, finishing second in the group means that Robert Page's side could enjoy a more favourable semi-final draw.

Wales more than matched Belgium, especially in the second half, and Neco Williams was denied a spectacular late goal when his powerful effort was saved by visiting keeper Koen Casteels.

Belgium, who won the group with 20 points, appeared content to maintain their long unbeaten run in World Cup qualifiers which now stretches to 28 games.

Wales are trying to qualify for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1958.