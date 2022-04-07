Logo
Wales to host NZ, Argentina, Georgia and Australia in autumn internationals
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v France - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - March 11, 2022 Wales head coach Wayne Pivac before the match REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

07 Apr 2022 06:37PM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 06:37PM)
Wayne Pivac's Wales side will host New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia, and Australia at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in their autumn internationals later this year, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said on Thursday.

Wales will be looking to end a 69-year winless run against New Zealand with their first win in the fixture since 1953 when they kick off their campaign against the All Blacks on Nov. 5.

They will face Argentina the following week, before taking on Georgia, who they have been drawn alongside in Pool C of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Wales conclude their campaign against Australia, who they have beaten in each of their last three meetings.

"These matches, together with the 2023 Six Nations Championship, will form a vital part of Rugby World Cup preparation," WRU Chief Executive Steve Phillips said.

The schedule for the 2022 series:

Nov. 5: Wales v New Zealand

Nov. 12: Wales v Argentina

Nov. 19: Wales v Georgia

Nov. 26: Wales v Australia

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

