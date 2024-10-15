Wales' Jenkins ruled out of November tests, targets Six Nations comeback

Wales lock Dafydd Jenkins will miss the November internationals as he recovers from knee and shoulder surgery, but said on Tuesday he is hopeful of returning to fitness in time for the Six Nations.

The 21-year-old captained Wales in the Six Nations earlier this year and picked up a knee injury in July while on international duty in Australia.

Wales play Fiji, Australia and world champions South Africa in Cardiff in November with head coach Warren Gatland due to name his squad next week.

The Exeter captain missed the start of the 2024-25 Premiership season after undergoing surgery and has targeted Exeter’s Champions Cup game against Toulouse on Dec. 15 for a potential return.

"It's been horrible. It's probably the first time I've had such a long time off," Jenkins said.

"It's definitely harder mentally more than physically. But it's given me time to reflect on things I've probably not achieved."

Jenkins added that he has never been more motivated to get back on the pitch and the break has made him hungrier than ever.

"The game I'm aiming for is Toulouse at home... So unfortunately I'm missing the autumn, but I'll definitely be up and running by the Six Nations," he said.

Jenkins has earned 19 caps for Wales since making his debut against Georgia in November 2022. He became the country's second youngest captain during this year's Six Nations, where Wales finished last with four points.