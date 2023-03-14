Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wales lose fullback Williams for French test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wales lose fullback Williams for French test

Wales lose fullback Williams for French test

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v Ireland - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - February 4, 2023 Wales' Liam Williams is tackled by Ireland's Dan Sheehan Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

14 Mar 2023 06:41PM (Updated: 14 Mar 2023 06:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Wales will be without fullback Liam Williams for Saturday’s final Six Nations fixture in France, meaning wing Louis Rees-Zammit could move into the number 15 jersey.

Williams injured his shoulder in the 29-17 victory in Italy this past weekend and has been released from the squad.

His most obvious replacement would be the experienced Leigh Halfpenny, but the latter was not considered for the Italy game and would be a gamble having suffered repeated injury set-backs in recent years.

Coach Warren Gatland had spoken previously in the Six Nations campaign about the potential of Rees-Zammit at fullback and he may well give him a run.

Hooker Scott Baldwin sustained a pec injury late in Rome and has also been released from the squad, while there is no place for loose-forward Christ Tshiunza in the 32-player selection.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.