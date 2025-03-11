Wales lose wings Rogers and Adams for England clash

Wales will be without injured wings Tom Rogers and Josh Adams as they aim to avoid a 17th straight defeat when they host England in their final Six Nations fixture for the season in Cardiff on Saturday.

Rogers, 26, sustained a fractured thumb in the opening 10 minutes of the 35-29 loss to Scotland at Murrayfield this past weekend and will undergo surgery.

The experienced Adams, 29, has failed to recover in time from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of Wales' previous two matches.

Interim coach Matt Sherratt has not called up any replacements with Josh Hathaway likely to replace Rogers in the starting XV in a back three that will also include fellow wing Ellis Mee and fullback Blair Murray.

Wales' horror run of results has seen them slip to a new record low in the world rankings of 12th.

Sherratt has led them to improved showings in their previous two games following the departure of coach Warren Gatland, but has said he does not want the position on a permanent basis.