Wales make four changes for visit of Australia

Wales have selected flankers James Botham and Jac Morgan among four changes to their side to face Australia in Cardiff on Sunday as coach Warren Gatland reverts to a 5-3 split between forwards and backs on the bench.

Wales are reeling after a 24-19 defeat by Fiji, a 10th loss in a row which has put Gatland’s tenure under the spotlight.

He has also included Ellis Bevan at scrumhalf as Tomos Williams drops out of the squad altogether, and Tom Rogers is on the wing in the place of the injured Mason Grady.

"We have had honest reviews after last week’s match," Gatland said. "There were some things we did well that we are looking to build on, but we need to be more accurate and disciplined especially in key moments."

New Zealand-born wing Blair Murray, who scored a try on debut against Fiji, keeps his place along with fullback Cameron Winnett.

The centre pairing of Ben Thomas and Max Llewellyn is also unchanged and Gareth Anscombe remains at flyhalf.

Dewi Lake will captain the side from hooker, with props Gareth Thomas and Archie Griffin either side of him. Will Rowlands and Adam Beard are in the second row, with Aaron Wainwright joining Botham and Morgan in the back three.

Gatland had selected six forwards on the bench against Fiji, but an injury to Grady scuppered those plans.

Australia won both meetings between the sides in July, but Wales secured a 40-6 victory over the Wallabies at the Rugby World Cup in France last year.

"We’re expecting an Australia side on a high after their win against England," Gatland said. "They are a much-improved side since the summer and have played a number of Test matches since we last met.

"We know we need to put in an 80-minute performance on Sunday."

Team:

15-Cameron Winnett, 14-Tom Rogers, 13-Max Llewellyn, 12-Ben Thomas, 11-Blair Murray, 10-Gareth Anscombe, 9-Ellis Bevan, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Jac Morgan, 6-James Botham, 5-Adam Beard, 4-Will Rowlands, 3-Archie Griffin, 2-Dewi Lake (captain), 1-Gareth Thomas

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Keiron Assiratti, 19-Christ Tshiunza, 20-Tommy Reffell, 21-Rhodri Williams, 22-Sam Costelow, 23-Eddie James