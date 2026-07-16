Wales make six changes for Nations Championship test against South Africa

July 16 : Wales coach Steve Tandy has made six changes for the Nations Championship test against South Africa in Durban on Saturday, including a return to the starting 15 for wing Louis Rees-Zammit and the selection of Dan Edwards at flyhalf.

• Rees-Zammit replaces Ellis Mee from the side that lost 35-21 to Argentina last weekend, and forms a back three with Josh Adams and fullback Blair Murray.

• Edwards comes into the side for Sam Costelow, while there is a new centre-pairing as Ben Thomas and Max Llewellyn have been preferred to Joe Hawkins and Eddie James respectively.

• Captain Dewi Lake has won his fitness battle to start in the front row, and will have props Rhys Carre and Dillon Lewis either side of him.

• Teddy Williams comes into the team at lock to partner Adam Beard in the second row, while Alex Mann is included ahead of James Botham on the flank.

• Wales team: 15-Blair Murray, 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, 13-Max Llewellyn, 12-Ben Thomas, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Edwards, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Jac Morgan, 6-Alex Mann, 5-Adam Beard, 4-Teddy Williams, 3-Dillon Lewis, 2-Dewi Lake, 1-Rhys Carre.

• Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Ben Warren, 19-Freddie Thomas, 20-Tommy Reffell, 21-James Botham, 22-Reuben Morgan-Williams, 23-Joe Hawkins.

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