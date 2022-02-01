Wales midfielder Ramsey joins Rangers on loan from Juventus

ROME : Rangers have signed Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Juventus on loan until the end of the season, the Scottish champions announced on Monday.

The Glasgow club fought off competition from English Premier League clubs for the 31-year-old, who was one of the top earners in the Juventus squad.

Sky Sports reported that Crystal Palace, Wolves and Burnley were among the teams considering a January move for the former Arsenal midfielder.

"I am really pleased to be joining a club like Rangers, where there is so much to look forward to between now and May," Ramsey said.

"I had a number of offers on the table, but none matched the magnitude of this club, with European football and the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans every other week."

Rangers, who are in the Europa League, did not announce whether an option to buy was added to the deal.

Ramsey has made five appearances in all competitions for Juventus during an injury-plagued 2021-22 campaign. He has not featured for Juve since a six-minute substitute appearance against Zenit St. Petersburg in the Champions League on Oct. 20.

The Wales international joined Juve on a free transfer in July 2019 but has struggled for form and fitness with the Serie A club and leaves with six goals in 70 games across all competitions.

He will now play a part in Rangers' bid to retain the Scottish Premiership title, with the Ibrox club two points clear of Celtic at the top.

"I'm absolutely delighted that we have been able to add a player of Aaron's quality, experience and leadership to our squad," manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said.

"As soon as it was mooted as a possibility, I was really keen for us to try everything to get the deal done."

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)