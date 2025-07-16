Wales' most-cappted keeper Hennessey retires at 38

(This story has been refiled to correct a typo in the headline)

Wayne Hennessey, the most-capped goalkeeper in Wales history, retired at the age of 38 after representing his country in 109 matches, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said on Wednesday.

Hennessey made over 100 league appearances each for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace, reaching the FA Cup final in 2016 with the latter. He was at Nottingham Forest last season but did not make an appearance.

The Bangor-born player was part of the Wales squad that reached the semi-finals of the Euros in 2016, also appearing in the 2022 World Cup. He last played for Wales in November 2023 in a friendly against Gibraltar.

“I have decided to bring my playing career to an end, I look back with gratitude and forward with optimism as I take the next steps on my footballing journey," Hennessey said in a statement.