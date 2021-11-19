Wales pair pass fitness test, cleared to start against Australia

CARDIFF : Josh Adams and Tomas Francis both passed fitness tests on Friday and will be available to play for Wales in Saturday’s test against Australia, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Friday.

The pair had been in doubt for the clash at the Principality Stadium despite being named by coach Wayne Pivac when he named his line-up on Thursday.

Adams will start on the wing after recovering from a calf problem, while Francis has completed his concussion protocols and been given a medical all-clear after seeing a specialist.

Adams pulled out of last weekend's 38-23 victory over Fiji after feeling a tightness in his calf in the warm-up.

Francis missed the Fiji test after suffering a concussion in training.

"We want as many players as fit as possible, especially two players who have been big for us over the last years, so it's good news," said Wales captain Ellis Jenkins.

Wales have a number of regular starters sidelined including forwards Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi and Ross Moriarty.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)