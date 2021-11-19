Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wales pair pass fitness test, cleared to start against Australia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wales pair pass fitness test, cleared to start against Australia

Wales pair pass fitness test, cleared to start against Australia
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn International - Wales v South Africa - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 6, 2021 Wales' Josh Adams in action REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Wales pair pass fitness test, cleared to start against Australia
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Wales v South Africa - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - November 24, 2018 Wales' Tomas Francis scores their first try Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
19 Nov 2021 09:39PM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 09:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CARDIFF : Josh Adams and Tomas Francis both passed fitness tests on Friday and will be available to play for Wales in Saturday’s test against Australia, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Friday.

The pair had been in doubt for the clash at the Principality Stadium despite being named by coach Wayne Pivac when he named his line-up on Thursday.

Adams will start on the wing after recovering from a calf problem, while Francis has completed his concussion protocols and been given a medical all-clear after seeing a specialist.

Adams pulled out of last weekend's 38-23 victory over Fiji after feeling a tightness in his calf in the warm-up.

Francis missed the Fiji test after suffering a concussion in training.

"We want as many players as fit as possible, especially two players who have been big for us over the last years, so it's good news," said Wales captain Ellis Jenkins.

Wales have a number of regular starters sidelined including forwards Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi and Ross Moriarty.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us