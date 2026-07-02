Wales players focused on Saturday clash after pay talks, coach says

July 2 : Wales coach Steve Tandy said his players are fully focused on their opening Nations Championship clash against Fiji on Saturday after a day of pay negotiations.

Tandy said there was "no hangover” after players were locked in meetings with Welsh Rugby Union bosses on Wednesday over match fees and had to cancel a press conference, reaching agreement later.

“I just want to talk about Fiji and the rugby," Tandy told a press conference on Thursday after naming his side for the test at the Cardiff City Stadium.

"The only thing I'm really grateful for is it is resolved and there's no hangover from it.

"The boys have been really focused when it comes to training. And we will get there at some point, where there'll be a campaign where we just talk totally about rugby.”

Welsh rugby is mired in uncertainty caused by the WRU's proposal to reduce the number of men's professional sides from four to three, a plan it intends to implement by 2028.

In 2023, strike action over contract issues was narrowly avoided on the eve of a home Six Nations fixture against England.

Asked if a strike had been threatened this time, Tandy told reporters: "I just talked to the boys, it's just about support. Lots of the negotiations, I'm not aware of ...

"There's a group there that are really connected, they are tight to each other, and I believe as a coaching staff as well we're connected with them," Tandy added.

"They're resilient. There's lots of stuff that goes on and that's every day as well. Like I said, it's brilliant that it's resolved and we can firmly focus on putting the performance in on Saturday."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Kevin Liffey)