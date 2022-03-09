Wales recall centre Davies, Navidi for France

CARDIFF: Wales coach Wayne Pivac has named Josh Navidi at openside flanker for the Six Nations match against France in Cardiff on Friday, while also handing a return to veteran centre Jonathan Davies.

Navidi only returned to the squad earlier this week following a shoulder injury that saw him ruled out for five months, and the Test at the Principality Stadium will be his first for Wales since facing the French in last year's Six Nations.

Seb Davies is selected at blind-side flanker as Taine Basham is dropped and Ross Moriarty moved to the bench, No 8 Taulupe Faletau completing the back row.

"Josh is a fantastic player and has played well for us in the past," said Pivac.

"He's come back before straight back into the side so having 80 minutes under his belt for Cardiff we think that's enough for him and we look forward to him being back out there bringing that experience.

"He's a very good player and has played at this level on many occasions so that's going to be great for us."

Turning to Seb Davies, Pivac added: "Seb at six just gives us a little bit more size. It helps the lineout, but also in the wider channels where he often runs he's got the skillset to trouble a few defenders out wide."

In other changes, Gareth Thomas is given a run-on start ahead of Wyn Jones at loosehead prop, joining hooker Ryan Elias and tighthead Tomas Francis in the front row. Will Rowlands and Adam Beard continue in the second row.

Wales' back three remains unchanged with Josh Adams and Alex Cuthbert selected on the wings and Liam Williams named at fullback.

- Concussion concerns -

Pivac justified the selection of Francis and Adams after the pair sustained head injuries in the loss to England two weekends ago, saying they'd "gone the extra mile" with the prop.

An independent concussion specialist has been brought in, the coach said, "and he is supportive of the fact that the player has been cleared to be selected".

"Having suffered no adverse reactions and no complications in successfully completing each stage of the return to play protocols, both are available for selection," read a Welsh Rugby Union statement.

But Nick Tompkins was not considered after being concussed in a club match for Saracens against Leicester last weekend, meaning Jonathan Davies slips in alongside Owen Watkin in midfield.

Dan Biggar skippers the side from fly-half, with Tomos Williams at scrum half.

Among the replacements Dillon Lewis returns as tighthead cover and Louis Rees-Zammit is also named.

Wyn Jones, Dewi Lake, Jac Morgan and Moriarty are the other forward replacements. Kieran Hardy and Gareth Anscombe provide half back cover.

Wales, who lie in fifth in the table after just one win -- over Italy -- in three games, will be desperate for a victory over an unbeaten France team that has despatched Italy, Ireland and Scotland.

"France are the in-form team in the world at the moment," Pivac said. "Any team that can score 40 points against New Zealand plus having recently beaten Ireland in this competition are going to be hard to beat.

"They have players a number of world class players and are a big side that will test us physically and at the set piece."

Wales (15-1)

Liam Williams; Alex Cuthbert, Owen Watkin, Jonathan Davies, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar (capt), Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Josh Navidi, Seb Davies; Adam Beard, Will Rowlands; Tomas Francis, Ryan Elias, Gareth Thomas

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Wyn Jones, Dillon Lewis, Ross Moriarty, Jac Morgan, Kieran Hardy, Gareth Anscombe, Louis Rees-Zammit

Coach: Wayne Pivac (NZL)